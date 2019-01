Laredo Authorities Looking To Identify Man In Robbery Case

Laredo investigators need your help identifying a suspect.

This man is wanted for questioning in regards to a robbery that happened January 11 at the 300 block of Park Street. Contact authorities at (956) 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS, if you know of this person’s whereabouts or have information on this case.