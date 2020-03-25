Laredo Woman Arrested for Violating Ordinance

Laredo, Texas– A woman is behind bars after police say she refused to follow a city ordinance that asked for non-essential businesses to close.

The woman is accused of running an 8-liner establishment located on the 7500 block of McPherson road. According to officials, customers were entering it through the back of that business.

Police arrested Nora Italia Solazzo and charged her with ‘violation of a city ordinance’.

Police seized more than $5,000 in US currency and $6,000 in Mexican currency.

A male customer is in the custody of border patrol after it was determined he was in the country illegally.

