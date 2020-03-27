LAREDO, Texas—The City of Laredo and Webb County are announcing new positive cases of COVID-19. Person 15 is a case of local transmission and was not hospitalized.

Person 16 was also transmission by close contact and was not hospitalized. Person 17 is a case of community transmission and is hospitalized but remains in stable condition. The City of Laredo Health Department is conducting a contact investigation.

As of 7:25 p.m. on March 27, a total of 190 persons have been tested, 69 of those tests have resulted negative, 22 have resulted positive and 3 have recovered.

In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring.

Please continue to do your part in preventing the spread of all diseases. Follow the guidelines below:

Follow the City and County order to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Wash your hands often

Wear a mask if possible

Avoid touching your face

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you’re sick

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Clean frequently-touched surfaces

Visit www.cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.html for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.