LAREDO, Texas—The City of Laredo and Webb County are announcing new positive cases of COVID-19. Person 15 is a case of local transmission and was not hospitalized.
Person 16 was also transmission by close contact and was not hospitalized. Person 17 is a case of community transmission and is hospitalized but remains in stable condition. The City of Laredo Health Department is conducting a contact investigation.
As of 7:25 p.m. on March 27, a total of 190 persons have been tested, 69 of those tests have resulted negative, 22 have resulted positive and 3 have recovered.
In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring.
Please continue to do your part in preventing the spread of all diseases. Follow the guidelines below:
- Follow the City and County order to stay at home and practice social distancing.
- Wash your hands often
- Wear a mask if possible
- Avoid touching your face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you’re sick
- Cover all coughs and sneezes
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces
Visit www.cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.html for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19.