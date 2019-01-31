La Plaza Mall Robbery Suspects In Court Today

Three out of the seven men accused of attempting to rob a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall presented themselves before a judge today.

Raul Alberto Rangel and Jorge Angel RodriguezMejiaa were present at the 430th district court. However, their pre-trial was postponed. A third suspect, Miguel Quintanilla was also in court. His case is being investigated in a different manner after his attorney alleges he was threatened to participate in the aggravated robbery. All suspects will be back in court on February 28.