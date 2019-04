Priscilla Villarreal, better known as “La Gordiloca ” has filed a lawsuit in federal court.



Villarreal was arrested in December 2017 and was facing two counts of misuse of information. Those charges were later dropped in 2018. Now, the lawsuit alleges the city of Laredo, Webb County and other officials have violated her constitutional rights to report and record on local matters. The lawsuit names District Attorney Isidro Alaniz and police chief Claudio Trevino among other officials.

As of now, those named in the lawsuit have not been served and have declined to comment, pending the ongoing litigation.