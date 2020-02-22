Laredo, Texas– Officials say this new railway project by Kansas City Southern will reduce traffic caused by trains as well as continue economic growth amongst our community.

It’s estimated that about 25 trains cross through our railroad tracks each day, but this project will change that number

“They are looking at filing an application soon to put a second bridge right next to each other so one will go north and the other south”

To avoid traffic jams, officials say these tracks will be elevated along the intersections that are at times blocked by trains.

The design that we have in mind will be elevated over the existing ways above street level about 8 or nine miles between the end of the bridge and our yard in Laredo texas”

A video demonstrated how the bridge would look like. The cost and when they would begin construction has not been set. Officials say more trains will pass through Laredo increasing the local economy and the number of jobs.

Discussions on the project continue, officials say they will reveal more information once their application is submitted.

