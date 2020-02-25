The trial is set to begin for Luis Gonzalez accused of causing a vehicle accident that claimed the lives of three people

Hidalgo county district judge Fernando Mancias ordered the defense and prosecution to be present Wednesday morning for trial.

The jury was selected today. Gonzalez is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter for the deaths of 33-year-old Marci Powell and her 3-year-old son Joshua Powell as well as her 55-year-old mother Maria de la Garza.

He is also charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle for causing severe injuries to Jeanna Guajardo.

