After many hearings, it was decided that Iraq veteran Edgar Baltazar will not be deported.



With hugs and kisses, the veteran was welcomed by his children, after not seeing them for three months. On Wednesday night, Baltazar received news that he was free to go home. He recalls having a hard time at the detention facility and tells us what kept him going.



“My kids and like I said, I know how to fight. I knew what would happen, what could happen and it was just a matter of getting the right lawyer to represent us.”



A few hours after being let go, Baltazar was already taking legal action to apply for citizenship.



“We’re going to wait to see when we will have the citizenship interview and then we’ll move forward with that. Edgar has been granted cancelation of removal by the immigration judge, which means he no longer should have any immigration problems.”



Baltazar also recommends other veterans who have not done so to start the process. He says his journey does not end here. He hopes to help other veterans who just like him, have been afraid of being deported.



The veteran, just like other community leaders, strongly believe automatic citizenship for those who serve in the armed forces, should receive medical attention to treat mental health problems.



“It’s about all my fellow soldiers who are in Mexico and many other countries. Like we said, we need immigration reforms, different laws to bring them back. It’s not about me, it’s about every soldier that gave to this nation.”



Edgar says that when he obtains his citizenship, his first trip will be to Tijuana, to visit a center for deported veterans and let them know they are not alone. He says he was even invited to meet with Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to discuss issues that affect veterans and what measures need to be taken to make sure no one has to go through what he did.

