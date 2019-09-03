United ISD continues to investigate a threat made against one of their campuses.

Last week, U.I.S.D said they received a tip regarding a student making a threat via social media.

Officials identified the student who was not in possession of a weapon. In a statement, the Webb County district attorney’s office said the alleged school threat was thoroughly investigated, adding there was no evidence of any plans, materials or weapons indicating this was a credible threat.

The case will be handled administratively by U.I.S.D.