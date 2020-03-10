Police Release Identity Of Fatal Rollover Accident Victim

Laredo, Texas– Police have revealed the identity of the victim involved in yesterday’s single-vehicle rollover.

The incident was reported on the 200 block of Houston street.

The driver, 21-year-old Michael Garza, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers on board were both males, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary report, the men were not wearing their seatbelts, the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

