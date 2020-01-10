Edinburg, Texas– Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire.

Last night at around 10:41 p.m. the Edinburg Fire Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Christopher Lane for a structure fire. Upon arriving first responders immediately took action to put out a bedroom fully engulfed in flames. The damage was confined to that room. Fortunately, residents inside the home were all able to escape the blaze.

Hidalgo county fire marshals are currently investigating to determine the exact cause of this fire.