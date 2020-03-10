Hospitals Taking New Precautions For Neonatal Visitors Due To Coronavirus

South Texas Health Systems is implementing some changes on the visits to newborns due to the coronavirus.

According to administrators, there won’t be a change in the number of people that are allowed inside to visit the baby and the mother, visitors will be screened and will have to answer a series of questions. Such as if they’ve been sick in the past weeks as well as traveled outside of the country.

Administrators say this is only a preventative measure. Newborns have a developing immune system and the mother’s system is weak after the delivery.

