South Texas Health Systems is implementing some changes on the visits to newborns due to the coronavirus.

According to administrators, there won’t be a change in the number of people that are allowed inside to visit the baby and the mother, visitors will be screened and will have to answer a series of questions. Such as if they’ve been sick in the past weeks as well as traveled outside of the country.

Administrators say this is only a preventative measure. Newborns have a developing immune system and the mother’s system is weak after the delivery.



Hospitals Taking New Precautions For Neonatal Visitors Due To Coronavirus

Hospitals