Tyler, who joined the National Guard in November 2009, was in Laredo assigned to Operation Guardian Support whose mission is to serve as pilots, communication specialists, camera operators and vehicle mechanics.

The death of 28-year-old John Lydell Tyler from Beaumont, Texas marked the city’s second homicide of the year.

During his time in the Texas Army National Guard, Tyler received many awards. Some include the National Defense, Army service ribbon, Humanitarian service medal, Texas Humanitarian service ribbon, Texas Homeland Defense service medal and Adjutant General’s Individual award.

On Sunday morning, Tyler received a gunshot wound to his upper torso at an apartment complex located at the 4300 block of Santa Maria Avenue. He was taken to Laredo Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

As of yet, Laredo Police don’t have any suspects in this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.