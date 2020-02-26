Webb County–The trial for a man accused of murdering a middle school coach continues.

During the first day in court, the DA’s office showed a video of Jorge Rodriguez as evidence along with another witness. The witness testified Rodriguez planned to move homes but did not specify if it was to another location or leave town.

This morning, a lead detective with Laredo police and a former forensics specialist testified in the findings of this case during the course of their investigation. Jorge Rodriguez is accused of fatally stabbing Rolando Ramos who was a coach at United South Middle School. A family member who found the victim said Ramos had blood around him and a gash on his left side.

If convicted, Rodriguez faces up to life in prison for this homicide.

