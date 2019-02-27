Homicide Suspect To Receive Formal Charges Tomorrow

The man accused of killing his girlfriend in the city of Edinburg is now under arrest.



It was around 11 pm on Tuesday that the Edinburg Police Department was called to a home regarding a homicide at the 300 block of east Efrain Street.

27-year-old Samantha Marie Cantu was stabbed in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. 39-year-old Isidro Mancilla Jr., who was Cantu’s boyfriend, was identified as the primary suspect.

Authorities confirmed Mancilla was hiding in Mexico and was arrested after he surrendered at the Hidalgo port of entry. He is scheduled to appear in front of a judge tomorrow at the Edinburg Municipal Court. We’ll bring you more details as they are made available.