Edinburg authorities respond to a shooting at around midnight. This incident left one man dead and two behind bars.

Officials including the Special Crimes Unit arrived at the scene close to midnight on Tuesday at the intersection of Closner Blvd. and Chapin St.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of an adult male who had succumbed to his injuries of gunshots.”

Authorities remained on scene throughout the entire night. Our Fox News team was there to witness bags of evidence taken out of the residence. A vehicle that was parked just in front of where the homicide happened was also inspected. Officials did not reveal any information on the car’s presence.

“While on the area, officers located two individuals who are currently in custody and are being questioned in reference to this individual’s death.”

Police are not revealing the victim’s name until his family has been notified and details are still pending regarding the two detained suspects.