Homicide Investigation Underway In Starr County

Authorities in Starr County continue investigating the discovery of a body in the community of Fronton.

Over the weekend, police were called to the area in reference to a deceased person. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide. Authorities say the male victim was found with a rash and with a Mexican voter identification card. They add a white pickup truck was seen leaving the area. If you have any information on this case, call the Starr County Sheriffs Office at (956) 487-5571.