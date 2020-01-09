Pharr, Texas– A woman is in a state of shock after two men broke into her home and demanded money. Now Police are on a mission to find out exactly what happened.

The homeowner said she was in her bedroom on the phone with her daughter right before the suspects forced their way into her home.

“She was calling to wish me a happy birthday she was telling me happy birthday mommy then suddenly the men are inside my home”

The home invasion was reported around 8 am on the 800 block of Egly ave. The victim told us she was home alone when the men broke down the side door — approached her and started demanding money as they searched through her belongings.

“They throw me to the floor they put my arms back and they told me not to turn around or lift up my head and they kept looking for the money”

The woman adds the men didn’t physically harm her… She believes they might have mistaken her home…

“One of them did tell the other kill her kill her but he was just pointing the gun at me and he didn’t listen, he just replied back and told him to look for the money”

She said the suspects were wearing masks. And was only able to notice their height and the vehicle they arrived in — a beige colored four-door truck that didn’t have any license plates.

Investigators are now searching for the two suspects, if you have any information regarding this case report it to the Pharr police department at 402-4700