Hit-And-Run Suspect Located, Facing Accident Involving Injury Charges

A man previously wanted for a hit-and-run in Laredo is arrested.

Manuel Antonio Chavez admitted to running over three victims on Chicago Street. Authorities were able to locate him thanks to an anonymous call. Two minors and an adult were hit by Chavez. He then fled the scene instead of stopping to assist. He now faces three charges of accident involving injury.