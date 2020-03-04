HIGHWAY 83 ON-RAMP CLOSURES IN MCALLEN

McAllen, Texas– TxDOT and the City of McAllen is advising motorists of possible traffic interruptions and delays along (IH-2) Highway 83 from McColl Road through Ware Rd.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 pm through Thursday, March 5 at 5 am and again on March 5th, 9 pm to Friday, March 6 at 5 am the following roads will be affected.

IH-2 (Expressway 83) Westbound main lane from McColl through Ware Rd.

IH-2 Business 83, 10th St., and Bicentennial highway entrance ramps.

If you must travel through these areas, be aware of the closures and seek alternate routes. All drivers are advised to drive with caution and head warning signs.