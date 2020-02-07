Starr County, Texas— Authorities seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana.

Border patrol agents intercepted a white Chevy Suburban south of Los Barrera’s in Rio Grande City Thursday morning. The driver of the SUV fled the scene and swam back to Mexico. Agents located the vehicle and discovered 7 bundles and 4 cylinders of marijuana inside the cargo area.

They also observed 10 other individuals returned to Mexico on a raft.

Starr county HIDTA investigators took custody of the vehicle and the 580 pounds of narcotics.

This case remains under investigation.

