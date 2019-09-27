Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized near Garceno on Thursday.

Starr County HIDTA agents noticed a Chevy Tahoe exiting La Prieta Road, traveling east on Old Highway 83.

A traffic stop was conducted for expired registration. The driver refused to stop and made a u-turn on FM 649, making it’s way to the river banks and jumped into the river, swimming back to Mexico.

Investigators found 8 bundles of marijuana in the vehicle with a total weight of 577 pounds. The vehicle and drugs were seized. The case remains under investigation.