Hidalgo county– The sheriff’s office needs your help to help find a suspect.

42-year-old Manuela Cerda Trevino Jr is wanted in connection to a theft. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen in Alamo.

If you know of his whereabouts, you can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County crime stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

