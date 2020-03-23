State Representative Terry Canales has compiled a list of all the Hidalgo County School District Meal plans.
|Donna ISD
956.464.1600
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:00AM – 1:00PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Nueces Circle
• Boyce Memorial Park (Donna Little League Park)
• City of Donna Library
• Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo de Jesus
• Rattler Rd
• Donna High School
• Donna N. High School
• Arise Muniz Community Center
• Arise S. Tower Community Center
• Aurora Valley Park
• Macedonian Christian Academy
MEAL Pick-Up FLYER – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Edcouch Elsa ISD
956.262.6000
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:00AM – 12:30PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Ruben Rodriguez Elementary
• Santiago Garcia Elementary
• Carlos F. Truan Middle School
• Edcouch Elsa Learning Center
MEAL Pick-Up FLYER – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Edinburg CISD
956.289.2300
|Tentative Schedule for Meal Service Programs:
8:00AM – 11:00AM – Breakfast and Lunch Pickup
Edinburg CISD will be providing meal services to ALL Elementary school sites for ALL students beginning on Monday, March 23, 2020. Any student 18 years of age or younger may pick up a breakfast or lunch meal.
Each student must be present at the time of pick up.
Visit ECISD website for updates on meal pick up and Meals on Wheels delivery schedules.
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Hidalgo ISD
956.843.4401
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 8:00AM – 11:00AM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Hidalgo Elementary
• Hidalgo Park Elementary
• Salinas Elementary
• Kelly Elementary
• Diaz Junior High
• Hidalgo Youth Center
• Granjeno City Hall
Curbside Meal Pick Up Message – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|La Joya ISD
956.323.2000
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 9:30AM – 11:30AM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Jose de Escandon Elementary • Ann Richards MS
• Sam Fordyce Elementary • JD Salinas MS
• Emiliano Zapata Elementary • La Joya HS
• Cesar Chavez MS • Palmview HS
• Dr. Saenz MS • Juarez-Lincoln HS
MEAL Pick-Up FLYER – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|La Villa ISD
956.262.4755
|Meal Pick-Up Time:
8:30AM – 9:30AM BREAKFAST
11:30AM – 1:00PM LUNCH
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Middle School Parking Lot (500 E. 9th St)
• High School Parking Lot (100 W Hwy 107)
• Parking Lot behind Fast Track (cor. of N. Magnolia St. & W. 6th St)
Rural Delivery Routes:
• La Villa North Rural Bus Route
• La Villa South Rural Bus Route
MEAL DISTRIBUTION LETTER with all details – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|McAllen ISD
956.618.2000
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:30AM – 12:30PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Travis Middle School
• Fossum Middle School
• Rowe High School
• Memorial High School
Additional sites on Meals on Wheels Flyer below
GRAB & GO and MEALS on WHEELS FLYER – Click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Mercedes ISD
956.514.2000
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:00AM – 1:00PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• John F Kennedy Elementary
• Harwell Middle School
• Mercedes High School
Curbside MEAL Pick-Up Letter – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Mission CISD
956.323.5500
|Meal Pick-Up Time:
8:00AM – 9:00AM BREAKFAST
11:30AM – 1:00PM LUNCH
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Mission Collegiate HS • Mission HS
• Veterans Memorial HS • Bryan Elementary
• Cantu Elementary • Joaquin Castro Elementary
• Leal Elementary • Midkiff Elementary
• Marcell Elementary • Mims Elementary
• O’Grady Elementary • Salinas Elementary
• Waitz Elementary • Mission Jr. High
• R. Cantu Jr. High
Bus Meal Delivery Routes:
• Mile 6 & Los Ebanos • Mile 5 & Inspiration
• Madero Park • Trosper & Yukon
• Mile 4 & Inspiration • Los Ebanos & Palmera Dr.
MEAL Pick-Up FLYER – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Monte Alto ISD
956.262.1381
|Foodservice will begin March 23, 2020, and continue throughout the closing of the campuses
Food Service LETTER – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Progreso ISD
956.565.3002
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:00AM – 12:30PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Progreso HS
• Dorothy Thompson Middle School
• Progreso Elementary
• Progeso ECC
• Progreso Community Center
Curbside Grab N Go Meal Service Letter – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|PSJA ISD
956.354.2000
|CANCELED Grab & Go Meals Program
Message from the School District RE: Grab & Go Meals – click HERE
Includes Community Food Pick Up Locations
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Sharyland ISD
956.580.5200
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:30AM – 1:00PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Loyd and Bentsen Elementary
• Jessie Jensen Elementary
• Pioneer High School
Curbside Meal Distribution Letter – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Valley View ISD
956.340.1000
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 10:00AM – 12:00PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Valley View HS (HS & South Students)
• Valley View Early College Campus (ECC, Lucas and Elementary)
• Valley View North Jr. High (Jr. High, 5th Grade & North Elementary)
Message from the School District – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Weslaco ISD
956.969.6500
|Meal Pick-Up Time: 11:30AM – 12:30PM
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Weslaco HS
• Weslaco East HS
• Beatriz G. Garza Middle School
• Dr. R. E. Margo Elementary
• Memorial Elementary
• North Bridge Elementary
• PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary
Community Parks offering Meals:
• Gibson Park
• Sunrise Hill Park
Meals on Wheels message from the School District – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|IDEA Public Schools
956.377.8000
|Curbside Meal Service Program Time:
7:00AM – 10:00AM – Breakfast and Lunch Pickup
We know many of our students rely on IDEA for needs beyond academics.
To help support students during this school closure, curbside meal service will be provided at every IDEA Campus. Breakfast and lunch will be available Mondays – Fridays for pickup from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.
Families whose students need food may visit any IDEA campus, even if it is not their own. We will also have community-based pickup locations for meals. Please stay tuned to social media to learn about these specific
locations.
PARENT COMMUNICATION LETTER with all details – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE
|Vanguard Academy
956.781.1701
|Grab & Go Meal Service Program Time:
7:00AM – 2:00 PM – Breakfast and Lunch Pickup
Meal Pick-Up Locations:
• Beethoven, Edinburg
• Mozart Elem/Sec, Alamo
• Picasso, Pharr
• Rembrandt Elem/Sec, Pharr
GRAB & GO Meal Message – click HERE
School District Website with updated information – click HERE