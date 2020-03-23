IDEA Public Schools

956.377.8000

Curbside Meal Service Program Time:

7:00AM – 10:00AM – Breakfast and Lunch Pickup



We know many of our students rely on IDEA for needs beyond academics.

To help support students during this school closure, curbside meal service will be provided at every IDEA Campus. Breakfast and lunch will be available Mondays – Fridays for pickup from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

Families whose students need food may visit any IDEA campus, even if it is not their own. We will also have community-based pickup locations for meals. Please stay tuned to social media to learn about these specific

locations.



PARENT COMMUNICATION LETTER with all details – click HERE

School District Website with updated information – click HERE