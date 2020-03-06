Hidalgo County, Texas– With several events taking place ahead of Spring Break, such as Borderfest, and the Mercedes Livestock Show, Hidalgo county officials want to remind attendees that they are taking all the necessary precautions to protect and maintain public health.

“We are urging of our community to continue doing what they do on a daily basis just take precautions” Ricardo Saldana

Saldana also added that the emergency management team and public health officials are monitoring this health crisis very closely and will be the first to inform should there be a case reported in this area.

Hidalgo County Emergency Management Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak Closely

Coronavirus