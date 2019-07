Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers need your help to locate a suspect.

46-year-old Juan Ramon Reyes is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He is described as five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Reyes has black hair and brown eyes.

He is also said to have a tattoo of a lion on his left arm and one of his last name, Reyes on his neck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact crime stoppers at 956-668-tips.