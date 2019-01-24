Hidalgo County Authorities Search For Suspect In Auto Theft Investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in regards to an auto theft investigation. The stolen vehicle is described as a green 2018 Jeep Compass with Texas license plates KDS3987. Authorities state it was taken from the Mercedes area on November 24, 2018. It was last seen being crossed to Mexico through the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Port of Entry. If you have any information call (956) 668-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.