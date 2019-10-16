Hidalgo County sheriff’s office needs your help locating a suspect.

34-year-old Jose Guadalupe Garcia is wanted for aggravated robbery. He’s five feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and the words tribal and Santissima tattooed on his chest.

He also has his name tattooed on his back. If you know of Garcia’s whereabouts, you can place an anonymous call to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

