The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in solving a vehicle theft case.

According to authorities, a 2004 Chevrolet four-door Colorado pickup truck was stolen on May 31 from North Mile 2 on Bentsen Palm Drive. The vehicle has license plate numbers CPX4927. They state the vehicle was crossed into Mexico through the Brownsville International Bridge.

If you have any information on this case, contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8114.