The meeting was held inside the hidalgo county commissioners court with representatives from each city. Once signed this declaration would prohibit the gathering of more than 50 people in one area.

This order will always prohibit price gouging.

This is just going to be a precaution and we don’t have a serious threat here but for whatever reason the advice changes, it goes the wrong way and we do have a problem this put us ahead of the curve.

This order will not affect businesses or places of higher learning. As of today, there are still no cases reported… With that, the county has officially launched a hotline where residents can call with any questions or concerns…

The number is (956) 292-7765.

It will be open from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.



Hidalgo County Judge Cortez Signs Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration