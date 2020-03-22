Hidalgo County Confirms Second Case of COVID-19

Hidalgo County health officials have a second confirmed case of COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Sunday.

Health investigators said this case involves a woman whose age was not immediately available and it appears to be travel-related. She has been placed in home isolation by Hidalgo County health officials. The location of her home in Hidalgo County, currently known only to health investigators, was not immediately available.

The case was reported to Hidalgo County health officials on Sunday.

Hidalgo County is now at a Level 1 operational structure. Level 1 Operations translates to Maximum Readiness.

“We should not be surprised or alarmed that we have a second confirmed case, as we have said repeatedly, this is a highly contagious disease and health experts are telling me that we should expect more positive cases. The best way to protect yourselves is to stay home.” Judge Richard Cortez

We have had several people ask why we don’t release the patient’s name. HIPAA rules prohibit healthcare providers from disclosing a patient’s protected health information to media unless either (i) the patient or their personal representative authorizes the disclosure, or (ii) the disclosure fits within a HIPAA exception. (45 CFR § 164.502).