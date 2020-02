Brownsville, Texas– Your help is needed to locate two suspects accused of theft.

Authorities are looking to identify this man and woman.

The incident was reported on February 10 on the 2300 block of North Expressway 77.

If you recognize them or have any information on the crime you can call authorities anonymously at 956 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.