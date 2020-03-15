HEB Announces Purchase Limits On Essential Items

HEB has announced purchase limits on essential items. They advise the public to prepare, but not panic, as it does not help the situation. In a statement they said:

We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.

They also stated that they are working around the clock to restock their shelves.

In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas.

HEB has released a list of items that they are limiting on a ‘per shopping trip/transaction’.

Chicken – 2 units per transaction

Ground Beef – 2 units per transaction

Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

Paper Towels: 4 units per transaction

Water (including Baby) – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons per transaction, a total of 4 items

Eggs – 4 units per transaction

Pasta – 4 units per transaction

Pasta Sauce: 4 units per transaction

Rice – 4 units per transaction

Canned Soup – 8 units per transaction

Canned Vegetables – 12 units per transaction

Canned Beans – 6 units per transaction

Dried Beans – 4 units per transaction

Bread – 4 units per transaction

Milk – 4 units per transaction

Powdered Milk – 2 units per transaction

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

