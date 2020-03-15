HEB Announces Purchase Limits On Essential Items

HEB has announced purchase limits on essential items. They advise the public to prepare, but not panic, as it does not help the situation. In a statement they said:
We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.
They also stated that they are working around the clock to restock their shelves.
In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas.
HEB has released a list of items that they are limiting on a ‘per shopping trip/transaction’.
In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:
- Chicken – 2 units per transaction
- Ground Beef – 2 units per transaction
- Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction
- Paper Towels: 4 units per transaction
- Water (including Baby) – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons per transaction, a total of 4 items
- Eggs – 4 units per transaction
- Pasta – 4 units per transaction
- Pasta Sauce: 4 units per transaction
- Rice – 4 units per transaction
- Canned Soup – 8 units per transaction
- Canned Vegetables – 12 units per transaction
- Canned Beans – 6 units per transaction
- Dried Beans – 4 units per transaction
- Bread – 4 units per transaction
- Milk – 4 units per transaction
- Powdered Milk – 2 units per transaction
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction
- Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Hand soap – 4 units per transaction
- Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction
- Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction
- Face Masks – 2 units per transaction