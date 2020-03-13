HEB Issues Statement To For The Public Remain Calm

In a statement today, HEB announces that it’s limiting the purchase of items. It maintains the ability to restock but urges the public not to panic.

“H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm.

H-E-B Partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread.”