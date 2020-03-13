HEB Issues Statement To For The Public Remain Calm

In a statement today, HEB announces that it’s limiting the purchase of items. It maintains the ability to restock but urges the public not to panic.
“H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus for several months and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm.
H-E-B Partners are ready to help Texas slow the spread.”
- To ensure customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:
- Disinfecting sprays/wipes – 4 units
- Hand sanitizer – 4 units
- Hand soap – 4 units
- Water – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons (8 total units)