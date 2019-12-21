Cameron County, Texas– After hundreds of donations were stolen, a community came together to make sure kids in need didn’t stay without a gift.

“Heartbroken. It was sad I wanted to cry. It was one of those you think you’re gonna get it and then when the day comes and you find out you have nothing,”

According to members of this religious community, on Wednesday a person pretended to be an employee with the Live Now Ministry in San Benito and took approximately 300 gifts that were supposed to be for children of low-income families.

Someone signed off that wasn’t from here and took off with all of our toys.

Even after not having these donations, the ministry decided they would move forward with the gift distribution scheduled for this Friday. They reached out to the community seeking donations and were able to collect more gifts than the ones that were stolen.

“Fortunately, we were blessed enough to have the community donate a lot of toys so, it’s great that that happened and now we’re able to do that today.

Kids of all ages were able to receive presents, among them was Jesus Dias, who told fox news he felt grateful about receiving this gift.”

A lot of kids don’t have a lot of gifts that their parents can give them they can’t even afford to buy even a small thing for them and I’m so grateful for that and I say thank you.

Nearly 500 children from all over the valley participated in this toy giveaway. Members of the ministry decided not to file a police report for theft and as of now still don’t know who committed this crime.

The organization extended its gratitude towards members of the community who participated in this donation.