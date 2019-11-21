Laredo, Texas — Police are investigating a head-on collision that was reported this morning. The accident was reported on Highway 359 and Ejido Ave.

The preliminary report says an SUV collided head-on with a sedan. Among the injured was an eleven-year-old.

According to the Laredo fire department, the twenty-year-old driving the SUV was in stable condition and taken to Laredo medical center. The passengers of the sedan, a 48-year-old female and 52-year-old male along with a child sustained injuries.

The 52-year old man was listed in critical condition and taken to the hospital, while the other passengers were taken to another hospital.

As of now, there have been no updates on their condition.