A man is behind bars for possession of controlled substances and animal cruelty in Harlingen.

Police executed a narcotics search warrant at the 800 block of Little Creek Avenue. Investigators seized a THC vial among other illegal substances. During the search, authorities discovered two dogs locked in a room, neglected and malnourished. Juan Jose Bracamonte Jr. was arrested and transported to the Harlingen City Jail, being held on a 210-thousand dollar bond.