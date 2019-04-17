WASHINGTON – Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Filemon Vela (TX-34) have requested a modification to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Appropriations bill. This change would make local governments, non-profits, and other entities in the Rio Grande Valley eligible for reimbursements in the form of a grant for the housing and care of family units released into the community.
"Efforts to deal with people entering the United States through the Rio Grande Valley continue to strain local resources," Congressman Gonzalez said. "At the request of our constituents and local leaders, Congressman Vela and I have come together to ensure that local governments remain financially stable as they continue to direct their own resources to provide basic necessities for those entering this country."
“Our local cited overcapacity NGOs have stepped in to provide critical services to families released by the Department of Homeland Security, all while absorbing the cost of assistance,”
"In order to provide funding relief to
our localgovernments, I have proposed language in the Fiscal Year 2020 Homeland Security appropriations bill that allows governments to be reimbursedfor providing these services. Congressman Gonzalez and I will continue to fight for inclusion of this language in any upcoming funding package.”