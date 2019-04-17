Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Filemon Vela (TX-34)

WASHINGTON – Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) and Filemon Vela (TX-34) have requested a modification to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Appropriations bill. This change would make local governments, non-profits, and other entities in the Rio Grande Valley eligible for reimbursements in the form of a grant for the housing and care of family units released into the community.

Last month, CBP began releasing family units in border communities without any preparation or coordination with local entities. The agency has cited overcapacity as the reason for this decision.

"Efforts to deal with people entering the United States through the Rio Grande Valley continue to strain local resources," Congressman Gonzalez said. "At the request of our constituents and local leaders, Congressman Vela and I have come together to ensure that local governments remain financially stable as they continue to direct their own resources to provide basic necessities for those entering this country."