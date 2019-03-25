Webb County residents will have a brand new health care center in the Bruni area.
The Texas Department of Agriculture awarded 500 thousand dollars towards the facility’s construction. The center will be under the supervision and management of the Webb County Health Department.
“We were able to get a grant for 500 thousand dollars that will help us build a public health facility in Bruni,
texas. This was a block grant that was obtained.”
The project is to be completed by March 2021. These services are expected to benefit nearly 14 thousand residents from the Bruni, Mirando