Hidalgo, Texas — Mexican authorities extradite a prison escapee back to the united states.

On December 7, customs and border protection officers alongside US marshals service met Mexican authorities at the halfway point on the Hidalgo/Reynosa bridge.

There, 59-year-old, Salvador Garcia Jr. was turned in after Garcia was arrested in Mexico, he was ordered back to federal prison for his alleged involvement with Mexican cartels in smuggling drugs into the country.