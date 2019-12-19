Hidalgo, Texas– A fire was reported Tuesday at about 8 pm at Cepeda’s fruit stand located on FM 1015. Officials say the cause still remains under investigation however they are focusing on the electrical system.

A hidalgo county fire marshal investigator told us the woman was able to get out of the building on time and was not injured during the blaze.

“As far as the woman who was inside what she told our office that she had heard several loud pops the lights went out so there is no power in the building for a while and then she realized that there was smoke and obviously she got out without incident “

The fire marshal wants to remind hidalgo county residents that electrical fires can happen to anyone at any time but there is one thing you can do to mitigate that kind of risk…

“People use contractors that are not licensed they use people to come work on their electrical system because apparently they know what they are doing but they don’t have those licenses they don’t have training certificates to be doing those things”

The building’s interior sustained a lot of damage and is now considered a total loss, a customer that would frequently shop there says she is heartbroken by the news since the fruit stand has been around for many years.

“It was pretty sad to me because I know the owner and I know that she has …..”

Fire officials want to remind business owners that they must follow all regulations to avoid any type of tragedies.