Free Taxi Rides On Super Bowl Sunday In Laredo

With the Super Bowl happening this weekend, the Webb County District Attorney’s Office will be offering free rides.

This, as part of the 10th annual Designated Driver Initiative. The rides will be available Sunday from 8 pm until midnight at any public establishment.

“What we want to do is avoid accidents. Every football season more than 10,000 crashes happen during the football season that are alcohol-related and we want to keep Laredo safe.”