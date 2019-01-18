Free Haircuts For Government Employees

Several businesses have been helping out government employees during the shutdown. One to add to the list is Xotic Hair Studio.

This business located on 2407 Buddy Owens Avenue in McAllen is providing this service free of charge from now until the shutdown is uplifted.

“It’s very important to come together as a community and help out each other, especially the people who are giving up their time and not being paid and still working.”

The only thing you need to provide is an ID or a credential that shows you are a government worker. Remember to schedule your appointment by calling (956) 518-9799. Business hours are from 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.