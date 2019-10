Tuesday, federal agents in Garceño Texas witnessed the suspects loading up narcotics into a vehicle near the Rio Grande River.

Agents deployed tire deflation devices successfully, the suspect went back towards the river and fled to Mexico after crashing into a fence. Over 300 thousand dollars of marijuana were confiscated. Later that day an additional 57 pounds of drugs were seized.

This morning an additional 193,600 dollars of marijuana were seized in two different incidents