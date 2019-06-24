Mission, Texas– Authorities discovered four bodies near Anzalduas Park Sunday night. The victims, a woman about 20 years old and three children ages three and younger.

Roughly around 9:30 pm, several border patrol units arrived south of the city of Mission where four bodies were discovered close to a road that is not accessible to the public. Officials state the location where the bodies were found is a high traffic area for immigrants.

The Guatemalan consulate confirmed that the four victims are from Guatemala, however, their identities have not been revealed. Preliminary reports show the victims were attempting to cross the border when they got lost. The high temperatures and lack of water made it difficult for them to survive.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, given the bodies were discovered on federal property.