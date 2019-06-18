A 31-year-old Brownsville man is arrested for online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age.

Hugo Alberto Rodriguez, a former Southwest Key employee was arrested following an investigation from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Task Force.

Rodriguez is accused of attempting to receive sexually explicit material from a minor that he met while working at the detention center.

If convicted, the former Southwest Key employee can face up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony.