A former Edinburg lifeguard is sentenced to 12 years in prison for indecency with a child.

22-year-old Eddie Guadalupe Rodriguez was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child. According to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez was a lifeguard at South Park Swimming Pool in Edinburg when the 2014 incident happened. He was convicted on May 9 and sentenced on June 11.

He was arrested in 2014 for the protection of the two victims.