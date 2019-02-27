Former Laredo Investigator Indicted On Multiple Charges

A 26-year veteran with the Laredo Police Department is indicted on several charges.



Anthony Carrillo Jr. was indicted on four counts of tampering/fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair its verity, legibility or availability as evidence in an investigation; and three counts of abuse of official capacity. The investigation began mid-January after a discrepancy was discovered in the evidence collection phase of Operation One Armed Bandit.



“Once the discrepancy was discovered, the case was handed to the Crimes Against Persons and the Office of Public Integrity. The case has been done in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office in Webb County.”



Carrillo allegedly took gambling proceeds during the execution of a search warrant and falsified a supplemental report. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.