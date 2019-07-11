McAllen, Texas– Former district judge Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado is found guilty on all eight counts against him.

After six days in trial inside a federal court, Delgado was convicted on one count of conspiracy, three counts of federal program bribery, three counts of travel act bribery and one count of obstruction of justice.

According to an investigation conducted by the FBI, the former judge was arrested for accepting bribes and conspiring with an attorney from January 2008 to November 2016, to give favorable considerations for the attorney’s clients in criminal cases.

The judge increased Delgado’s bond from 100-thousand to 250-thousand. Sentencing is scheduled for September.