Former Texas state district judge Rudy Delgado (66) was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release on Wednesday. He was found guilty earlier this year of accepting money hidden in six-packs of beer and other favors totaling thousands of dollars from a criminal defense lawyer whose cases he was overseeing.

Delgado was arrested in February 2018 after a two-year probe by the FBI. It was revealed that Delgado conspired with another attorney between 2008 and 2016 and accepted thousands of dollars worth of bribes in exchange for favorable judicial outcomes in criminal cases that he was overseeing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

On three separate occasions, Delgado agreed to release clients of attorney Noe Perez from jail before trial in exchange for cash. Prosecutors said the first two bribes totaled approximately $520 in cash and the third bribe was approximately $5,500.

The State insisted in their closing arguments that his behavior be taken into consideration during his sentencing. He was found guilty on bribery charges.

In addition to supervised release following the completion of his sentence, Delgado will have to participate in an alcohol treatment program and mental health treatment, as well as pay $800 for a special assessment.

Delgado apologized to the public for the incident and asked that they take his career into consideration.